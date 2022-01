Bradley Cooper Reveals The One Person Who Kept Him From Leaving Acting For Good

In an interview with Variety, Bradley Cooper admitted that he was ready to walk away from acting for good if it weren't for the intervention of acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson. Despite being praised for his work in films such as "A Star Is Born," "American Sniper," "Silver Linings Playbook," and so many more, Cooper told fellow actor Mahershala Ali that he would have done anything to work with Anderson and felt thankful when the director offered him a part in his new film, "Licorice Pizza."

"The reason that I didn't give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson. When he called me to maybe be in his movie, Mahershala, I mean really, I think I'd open up a door in his movie. I'd do anything," Cooper said, while also adding, "I spent three and a half weeks with Paul. I watched all the camera tests. He was teaching me all about lenses, things I never knew. He's incredible." As these quotes prove, even the most talented and famous of stars can learn new things about the industry.

Seeing how Cooper is already getting positive reviews for his role in the film, per the Chicago Sun-Times, his fans really owe Anderson a whole lot of gratitude for keeping the actor exactly where he belongs, and that's in front of a camera.