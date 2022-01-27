Bradley Cooper Reveals The One Person Who Kept Him From Leaving Acting For Good

Bradley Cooper is a Hollywood actor who has enjoyed great success and received plenty of accolades throughout his career, including over 200 nominations for various awards throughout the years. He's also someone who takes his craft very seriously, telling The New York Times in an interview back in 2018 that he's tried to walk in the shoes of every role he's played thus far. "Once you get that fire inside you to tell the story, everything's personal. So, you have to bring up everything," Cooper said. "Whenever you create a character, at least for me, you have to find anything you can to tell the truth, right? So, yeah, you're always working off of yourself."

And while there's no doubt that Cooper is someone who probably still has his best work ahead of him, he revealed that there was one person in his life who kept him from walking away from Hollywood for good. And it's a person that Cooper's fans would have least expected, too.