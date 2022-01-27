The Sad Reason John Leguizamo Avoided Going Out In The Sun For Years

If, like us, you've been bopping to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for what seems like forever, you know that we have to talk about Bruno. And by Bruno, we mean his voice actor John Leguizamo. If you aren't familiar with his role in Disney's "Encanto," maybe you remember Leguizamo as Pest from "The Pest," or Toulouse-Lautrec from "Moulin Rouge," or even Sid from "Ice Age."

Wherever you know him from, you know that Leguizamo is full of wit, joy, and charisma. This is more evident if you've seen him on stage doing shows like his "Latin History for Morons" – he is an absolute icon. Not only is he funny, but he also isn't afraid to speak the truth to power. Leguizamo isn't shy about his views on representation in the media, particularly for his Latinx community.

"I mean, we're less than 1% of the stories told by Hollywood and streaming media and networks when we're almost 20% of the population, 25% of the U.S. box office," Leguizamo told People in 2020. It's no surprise that now Leguizamo is being honest about the lengths he's gone to maintain his career in a whitewashed Hollywood.