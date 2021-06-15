Inside The Lin-Manuel Miranda Controversy

Lin-Manuel Miranda shot to fame as an actor, singer, songwriter, and, of course, one of the most successful musical creators ever. Miranda is famously the man behind the musical sensation that swept the world, "Hamilton," while he's also the creator of "In the Heights."

The latter popular production was transformed into a movie musical — which debuted on HBO Max on June 11 — with Miranda telling Variety he thought it was the perfect time for it to be seen. "Because of the specificity of that struggle, I can't tell you how many people have made it their business to tell me how much it means to them," he said.

"In the Heights" tells the story of members of the Latinx community living in Washington Heights. Usnavi has big dreams of leaving his store and heading back to the Caribbean, and is dating salon worker Vanessa. There's also the love story of Nina and Benny, who want to be together, but Nina's father doesn't approve and wants her to finish her education by going to college before settling down.

Per Variety, Miranda "used hip-hop and salsa to pay homage to a close-knit community of immigrants and strivers, bodegas and block parties, friends who feel like family and families that deal with the tensions of trying to make it in the greatest city in the world."

But why is Lin-Manuel Miranda in such hot water over the HBO Max movie? Read on for the details.