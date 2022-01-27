Dolly Parton Explains Why She Won't Give Miley Cyrus Advice

Casual fans of "Jolene" musician Dolly Parton might not know that the popular country singer is the godmother of another young star: Miley Cyrus. In January of 2022, Parton — who has known the Cyrus family for decades — opened up to Us Weekly about why she limits the advice she gives to her goddaughter. As Parton noted, the two singers are very similar when it comes to being "headstrong." And she joked, "Nobody gives Miley advice."

Still, there is a mutual respect between them, so Parton shares info when need be. "If I feel like I've got something to say to her, like, a mother or an aunt or a godmother, I will say something," Parton said. "Or [I will] ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career. [Because] I wanna stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live. And I've been lucky enough that that's happened."

As it turns out, Miley feels just as thankful for Parton's role in her life, which she wrote in September 2021. "She's even better than your sparkliest dreams. She may be my fairy godmother, but I think she's that to everyone else too. I am happy to share her with the world," Miley told Time 100.