Michael Madsen Opens Up About His Son's Tragic Death

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

The death of Hudson Madsen at the age of 26 came as tragic, unexpected news for his family. His father, "Resevoir Dogs" actor Michael Madsen, confirmed the death to Metro on January 25 and provided a statement from the family: "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson." They added, "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you."

The Sun later reported his death by suicide on the island of Oahu, confirming this with a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu. Hudson lived on the island with his wife Carlie and was pursuing a military career, based at the Schofield Barracks.

His father spoke with Smashing Interviews Magazine in 2012 about raising a family of five sons. "Family is the most important thing to me," he explained. "No matter what you try to teach them, they're out there in the world, and they're learning what they're going to learn on their own." Michael continued, "You have to try and teach them some sort of ethics that they need to go to work and support themselves. Be kind and courteous to the family. It's tough. But, we're close, and we're going to stay that way. It's something you have to pay constant attention to." The "Kill Bill" star is now speaking more on processing the tragedy.