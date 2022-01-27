Michael Madsen Opens Up About His Son's Tragic Death
The following article contains mentions of suicide.
The death of Hudson Madsen at the age of 26 came as tragic, unexpected news for his family. His father, "Resevoir Dogs" actor Michael Madsen, confirmed the death to Metro on January 25 and provided a statement from the family: "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson." They added, "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you."
The Sun later reported his death by suicide on the island of Oahu, confirming this with a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu. Hudson lived on the island with his wife Carlie and was pursuing a military career, based at the Schofield Barracks.
His father spoke with Smashing Interviews Magazine in 2012 about raising a family of five sons. "Family is the most important thing to me," he explained. "No matter what you try to teach them, they're out there in the world, and they're learning what they're going to learn on their own." Michael continued, "You have to try and teach them some sort of ethics that they need to go to work and support themselves. Be kind and courteous to the family. It's tough. But, we're close, and we're going to stay that way. It's something you have to pay constant attention to." The "Kill Bill" star is now speaking more on processing the tragedy.
Michael Madsen is shocked over the death of his son
After only a few days following the death of his son Hudson, Michael Madsen has shared a statement with the Los Angeles Times. "I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy – my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" the actor revealed. "I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."
Michael is open with his grief and explains he cannot pinpoint a significant red flag or sign that anything was wrong. "He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family." The actor continued, "He was looking towards his future, so [it's] ... mind blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."
Michael's sister and fellow actor Virginia Madsen posted a picture on Instagram of a black, starry-blurred sky, and addressed her nephew's death. "He's left us. This is not a day for wishing me well. If you or someone you know may need help reach out – share- talk write- don't be silent. I don't want this to be so public but it is." The actor bookended her words with links to suicide prevention resources.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).