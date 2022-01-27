Brad Garrett Is Finally Married After Canceling Wedding Four Times
Lovable funnyman Brad Garrett is officially married. Garrett, 61, and IsaBeall Quella, 37, met in 2008, and after seven years of dating, he popped the question at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. Quella was working at the Vose Galleries in Boston when they connected, two years after the "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor divorced from his first wife, Jill Diven, according to People.
The 24-year age difference was a great source of joking from the start, Garrett telling Entertainment Tonight shortly before their engagement, "I'm with someone now who's a little young ... We had an AMBER Alert the other night when we went to the movies." Despite the age gap, the couple is all smiles on the red carpet and in social media posts.
Garrett rang in 2021 by reposting a picture from Quella's private Instagram account of the happy couple posing alongside his daughter Hope and son Max — from his previous marriage — as well as their two little dogs. "From our family to yours, wishing each and every one of you a happy, healthy New Year," he wrote. There was still more bliss to be had with a wedding in the works, but there were many unfortunate obstacles to come before the couple could tie the knot.
Brad Garrett and IsaBeall Quella had serious wedding-planning struggles
During their nearly six-year engagement, Brad Garrett and IsaBeall Quella apparently tried to get married four times! The couple had to postpone their wedding date each time for devastating reasons, according to People. Similar to many weddings in the works over the last couple years, COVID-19 caused cancellations, but for Garrett and Quella, this only accounted for two of the attempts. They also had to face disasters in the form of wildfires, and during the fourth attempt, a mudslide. Talk about quadrupling the amount of stress for the bride and groom.
Despite the difficult planning, People confirmed that the couple was finally able to be wed in Montecito, California on November 11, 2021. Garrett said in a statement, "I married the love of my life." He then playfully joked, "Her, not so much." Quella's wedding gown was designed by Reem Acra and Garrett wore a Di Stefano suit, posing with a delicate white and blush rose bouquet and boutonniere. Their dogs Ivy and Chester were also in attendance for the big day, because how could they not be?
Quella has not posted to her food, travel, and lifestyle blog "Fake Blonde Real Life" since late 2020, but here's hoping she will share more beautiful and joyous details of the wedding day. Cheers to the happy couple and we cannot wait for the many jokes Garrett will share on his life as a modern married man.