Brad Garrett Is Finally Married After Canceling Wedding Four Times

Lovable funnyman Brad Garrett is officially married. Garrett, 61, and IsaBeall Quella, 37, met in 2008, and after seven years of dating, he popped the question at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. Quella was working at the Vose Galleries in Boston when they connected, two years after the "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor divorced from his first wife, Jill Diven, according to People.

The 24-year age difference was a great source of joking from the start, Garrett telling Entertainment Tonight shortly before their engagement, "I'm with someone now who's a little young ... We had an AMBER Alert the other night when we went to the movies." Despite the age gap, the couple is all smiles on the red carpet and in social media posts.

Garrett rang in 2021 by reposting a picture from Quella's private Instagram account of the happy couple posing alongside his daughter Hope and son Max — from his previous marriage — as well as their two little dogs. "From our family to yours, wishing each and every one of you a happy, healthy New Year," he wrote. There was still more bliss to be had with a wedding in the works, but there were many unfortunate obstacles to come before the couple could tie the knot.