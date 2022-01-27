Drew Barrymore Just Won An Award That No One Saw Coming

When Drew Barrymore launched a new talk show in the middle of a pandemic, she probably didn't know whether it would be successful. Now in its second season with just over 250 episodes, "The Drew Barrymore Show" is iconic not just for its content, but its virility online.

Barrymore announced on her show that they were recipients of a 2021 Giphy Award for being a most-viewed Giphy clip. (It's this goofy clip of Barrymore and a cake if you haven't seen it.) She called her Giphy Award "one of my most proud awards that I have." This says a lot for a woman with 34 cinematic and television awards with 58 award nominations. She has quite an award legacy in her lifelong career.

Still, Barrymore's Giphy Award comes at a time when GIFs are apparently not fun anymore because the Boomers figured them out. That reality could lessen Barrymore's excitement, but nothing is going to get her down. "I was so excited to be a part of the Giphy legacy, you cannot take away our love language," she added. She said that people can't just decide a mode of communication isn't "cool anymore." No one can take Barrymore's joy away — we are not having a repeat of E.T.'s departure in 2022.