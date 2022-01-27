Drew Barrymore And Kate Hudson Candidly Reflect On What It Was Like Dating The Wilson Brothers

It turns out that Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore have more in common than the fact that they are iconic actors turned entrepreneurs, about the same age, and daughters of Hollywood royalty. When Hudson appeared as a guest on Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show, the duo reminded everyone that they both dated "a Wilson" for a period of time back in the day. Yes, when we say, "a Wilson," we're referring to brothers Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson. We know this may come as a shock to you, but from the sounds of things, the Wilson brothers really lived up to the ladies' man characters they both tend to play on screen — especially in their early careers.

To refresh your memory, Barrymore and Luke dated for two years after meeting on the set of the movie "Home Fries" in 1997, according to PopSugar. Meanwhile, Hudson and Owen Wilson met in 2006 on the set of "You, Me, and Dupree" and carried on a turbulent three-year romance, according to InStyle.

It only took 20-ish years, but Hudson and Barrymore are finally spilling the tea.