Jordyn Woods Reveals Whether She Wants To Have Kids In The Near Future
Sometimes a celebrity is pregnant and can't hide it for much longer, and sometimes it's just a food baby from having seconds at dinner. Either way, fans are going to come up with their own assumptions regardless of what is said. Instagram model Jordyn Woods has the internet in a frenzy after hundreds of her fans believed she was dropping subtle hints that she was expecting.
On January 26, she posted a series of photos while she was in Portland, Oregon supporting her NBA player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns as his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, took on the Trailblazers. The couple have reportedly been friends for years and celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2021, per People. "I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend ... We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together," Jordyn said in September 2021 during an episode of her Instagram series "Regular-ish."
However, despite them being #couplegoals and crazed fans assuming Jordyn is already pregnant, does the dynamic duo even wants kids? Woods has finally spoken out.
Jordyn Woods doesn't want kids right now
In a series of Instagram stories, Jordyn Woods posted a picture of herself in an oversized Gucci jacket, along with the matching hat and heels. However, once fans started to swipe left, it all went downhill. Her third photo was of a tiny Nike box that appeared to be for newborn-sized shoes. Hundreds of people quickly rushed to her comment section to ask if she was pregnant. "So sis gonna show a baby shoe box .... whatcha hinting at boo," one fan wrote. Another wrote, "Wait. Who are the small Nike shoes for?"
Jordyn shut down the rumors after she responded to one of her fans in the comments, "Trust me If I was that would not be the way I would tell y'all. I thought it was cute because it was so little," (via People). The social media influencer further explained on her Instagram story after yet another fan asked, "Are you preggy, that shoe box," that it was actually a gift card box, and that she is in no rush to have children. "No I don't want kids right now nor am I pregnant," she wrote.
She also added that she was wearing baggy clothes because it was extremely cold where she was. "Minnesota was -4," she wrote. "Also I'm always cold AF regardless. That's why I'm trying to get my iron up." For now, it looks like Jordyn will continue to enjoy life with her bae without kids.