Evangeline Lilly's Latest Public Drama Might Be Her Most Controversial Yet

Evangeline Lilly has found herself in some very hot water after sharing her pretty controversial opinion on social media. "Avengers: Endgame" and "Lost" star Lilly has hardly been a stranger to controversy over the years, hitting the headlines more than once for being outspoken about big issues.

Perhaps most notably was her take on the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020 when lockdowns begin to happen all over the world as she refused to self-isolate and wasn't afraid to let the world know. The star took to Instagram to make her opinion on the world shutting down very clear as she shared a photo of a cup of tea after taking her kids to gymnastics camp. "They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing," she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag, "#businessasusual."

A fan then asked in the comments section "No Corona House Arrest?," according to USA Today, to which she responded in the comments section, "Not for this family." She then suggested in another unfounded comment the pandemic could have been a distraction from the 2020 U.S. election and urged her followers to be "vigilant."

Lilly apologized for her comments on Instagram later that month and claimed she had been "social distancing," but showed "insensitivity." She continued, "the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

But it seems like that stance may have changed...