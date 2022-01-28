Jill Biden Finally Introduces New Pet To The World
With everything that is going on in the world today, President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are doing what they can to make the White House their own. While the Bidens have done little things like getting a swing set on the grounds for their grandson Beau, per CNN, they've already reportedly spent $1.2 million on renovations inside the East Wing building, according to TMZ. That — and the White House has also become a place for their closest family members. The Bidens even broke tradition during the 2021 Christmas season by celebrating the holiday at the White House with their children and grandchildren, instead of in Wilmington, Delaware, as detailed by CBS News. The first lady's press secretary Michael La Rosa even told reporters, per CBS, that the president helped decorate the Christmas tree with faux snow — which apparently "drives the first lady crazy" because of the mess it makes.
Of course, the Bidens' children and grandchildren aren't the only ones who enjoy easy access at The White House — their pets do, too. The older of the first couple's two German Shepards, Champ, died at the age of 13 back in June 2021, per NPR. The Bidens also re-homed their rescue dog Major, People reported, during the same time they introduced another furry family member, Commander. And now it looks they've just introduced yet another member of their ever expanding four-legged family.
Dr. Jill Biden introduces their new cat, Willow
Taking to Instagram on January 28, Dr. Jill Biden introduced the newest member of their Biden clan, a short-haired gray tabby by the name of Willow. Her name was inspired by Biden's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, per The New York Times — and by the looks of the Instagram photos that have so far been posted on the first lady's account, Willow is making herself at home at the White House — lounging on the windowsill, lying on the red carpet next to a toy, turning the corner with a look of wonder on her face. "Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," Biden's press secretary Michael Le Rosa said in a new statement, per NPR, describing Willow and the first lady's meet-cute.
And while the Bidens' predecessors, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, did not have any pets of their own during their tenure at the White House, Melania did wear a so-called "pussy-bow blouse" during the second presidential debate in October 2016, according to Vanity Fair.