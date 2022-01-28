Jill Biden Finally Introduces New Pet To The World

With everything that is going on in the world today, President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are doing what they can to make the White House their own. While the Bidens have done little things like getting a swing set on the grounds for their grandson Beau, per CNN, they've already reportedly spent $1.2 million on renovations inside the East Wing building, according to TMZ. That — and the White House has also become a place for their closest family members. The Bidens even broke tradition during the 2021 Christmas season by celebrating the holiday at the White House with their children and grandchildren, instead of in Wilmington, Delaware, as detailed by CBS News. The first lady's press secretary Michael La Rosa even told reporters, per CBS, that the president helped decorate the Christmas tree with faux snow — which apparently "drives the first lady crazy" because of the mess it makes.

Of course, the Bidens' children and grandchildren aren't the only ones who enjoy easy access at The White House — their pets do, too. The older of the first couple's two German Shepards, Champ, died at the age of 13 back in June 2021, per NPR. The Bidens also re-homed their rescue dog Major, People reported, during the same time they introduced another furry family member, Commander. And now it looks they've just introduced yet another member of their ever expanding four-legged family.