Gina Gershon Makes Her Stance On Woody Allen Clear

Woody Allen has led a legendary career — one that has been tainted by allegations of sexual assault that go back decades. In March 1993, his ex-partner Mia Farrow testified in court that she believed the filmmaker had abused their 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan, as The New York Times reported. That September, the judge decided that, even though he found there was "probable cause" to do so, he would not prosecute Allen to protect Dylan from having to testify at trial, according to The New York Times. Thus, Allen has never been prosecuted.

For years, the issue seemed to have been buried and Allen continued to basque in glory. But when he won the Golden Globe for lifetime achievement in 2014, a debate ensued on whether a film giant should continue to be recognized for his work despite the child molestation accusations that haunted him. That February, Dylan Farrow, then 28, wrote an open letter for The New York Times in which she recounted her trauma — the first time she did so publicly.

The debate resurfaced in light of the #MeToo movement, when many actors voiced regret about having worked with Allen, including Greta Gerwig, who told The New York Times she wouldn't have acted in "To Rome With Love" had she known the extent of the accusations. However, plenty of actors continue to collaborate with Allen. More recently, that includes Gina Gershon, who stars in "Rifkin's Festival."