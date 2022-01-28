What We Know About New Disturbing Allegations Against Chris Brown

Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2020, BBC News reports. According to court docs obtained by the outlet, a woman now "fears for her life and career" after Brown assailed her at a 2020 yacht party hosted by music mogul Diddy. The unnamed woman claims she felt "disoriented" after accepting drinks from Brown, who allegedly led her to a bedroom while she was "drugged" and "half asleep" and assaulted her, per TMZ. The lawsuit further alleges Brown reached out and demanded that the woman take an emergency contraceptive pill the following day. Neither Diddy nor Brown have issued an official statement in response to the disturbing lawsuit.

Brown did, meanwhile, seem to comment on the suit on social media. The music star appeared to suggest he was being targeted ahead of his new album, "Breezy," due out in 2022. "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]," Brown wrote on his Instagram Story January 27, using a hat emoji, "whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls**t." In a follow-up IG Story slide, Brown appeared to reiterate his claim that the lawsuit against him was "cap" by sharing a photo of himself wearing multiple hats.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).