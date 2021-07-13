The Real Reason Chris Brown Is Facing Another Lawsuit

Chris Brown is facing his second lawsuit of the year — this time, the singer is being accused of copyright infringement. According to court documents, Greensleeves Publishing is suing the singer, Sony Music, and the entity Chris Brown TV, accusing Brown of stealing "the core musical feature" of dancehall artist Red Rat's 1997 song "Tight Up Skirt," for his 2017 multi-platinum hit "Privacy." The publishing company claims the singer used the song without permission.

Red Rat is not listed in the lawsuit — however, the musician claimed that when Brown's "Heartbreak On A Full Moon" album dropped, he was "getting many calls left and right from many people asking me about my thoughts regarding [Chris Brown] sampling 'Tight Up Skirt', and all I can say is, 'Give God all the glory.' (via HotNewHipHop)." In the original track, Red Rat sings, "Hey you, girl inna the tight up skirt! /You make me head swell 'til me blood vessel burst." Brown interpolated the lines in his own rendition, singing, "Ayy you, gal, inna di tight up skirt /Get that a** in the bed, I'ma lock the door."

Greensleeves is seeking over $500,000 in damages and over $1,000,000 for "the gains, profits, and advantages [Brown and SME] have obtained as a result of their acts of copyright infringement." The publishing company is also asking for "a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining defendants and all persons acting in concert with defendants from manufacturing, reproducing, distributing, adapting, displaying, advertising, promoting offering for sale and selling or performing any materials that are substantially similar to the copyrighted work (via Music Business Worldwide)." The case is still pending, as of this writing.