The Fan Petition To Have Travis Scott Perform At Coachella Takes Strange Turn

Travis Scott lost the majority of his mainstream supporters in the aftermath of the devastating Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in November 2021. The mass casualty event claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers and injured many others when a deadly surge overwhelmed the crowd at Scott's concert in his native Houston, Texas. Officials announced about a month after the event that the 10 victims died from compression asphyxia, a result of the hellish conditions that concertgoers faced that evening, according to NBC News.

Scott was accused of failing to stop his set amid the emergency in the crowd. In an initial statement, the singer wrote on Twitter, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night." Fans were unimpressed by Scott's response to the tragedy and pushed for the musician to face career consequences for Astroworld. As a result, Scott was pulled from multiple music festivals, including the upcoming 2022 Coachella festival. Scott's diehard fans stepped in to voice their support for the performer getting booted from the famed California festival and launched an online petition to reverse the ban the following year, TMZ reported.

While the petition appeared to show that Scott had fallen back into public favor after Astroworld, a detail about the petition has led the effort to take a strange turn.