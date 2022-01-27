The Last-Ditch Effort From Fans To Bring Travis Scott Back To Coachella

Travis Scott fans are doing what it takes to have him conquer the stage at the upcoming Coachella 2022 festival. The rapper had initially been slated to headline the event, but he was removed from the lineup after the tragic Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead. Following the incident, over 60,000 signatures were collected on a Change.org petition to drop him off the list of performers, prompting Goldenvoice, AEG, and Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett to move forward with the removal. They said that Scott displayed "gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."

Additionally, it was reported that Cara Lewis, Scott's longtime agent, had already been informed by the festival that they would remove the rapper from the lineup. They also offered to pay a kill fee of 25%, which Lewis tried to fight so Scott could make a big comeback after the tragedy. However, with the overwhelming number of lawsuits filed against the "Sicko Mode" rapper, it may take a while until he get to set his foot on any stage again.

Now, with Coachella happening in a few months, fans of Scott are still scrambling to have him perform onstage, and they're trying to bring him back the same way he got canceled — via an online petition.