The Last-Ditch Effort From Fans To Bring Travis Scott Back To Coachella
Travis Scott fans are doing what it takes to have him conquer the stage at the upcoming Coachella 2022 festival. The rapper had initially been slated to headline the event, but he was removed from the lineup after the tragic Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead. Following the incident, over 60,000 signatures were collected on a Change.org petition to drop him off the list of performers, prompting Goldenvoice, AEG, and Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett to move forward with the removal. They said that Scott displayed "gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life."
Additionally, it was reported that Cara Lewis, Scott's longtime agent, had already been informed by the festival that they would remove the rapper from the lineup. They also offered to pay a kill fee of 25%, which Lewis tried to fight so Scott could make a big comeback after the tragedy. However, with the overwhelming number of lawsuits filed against the "Sicko Mode" rapper, it may take a while until he get to set his foot on any stage again.
Now, with Coachella happening in a few months, fans of Scott are still scrambling to have him perform onstage, and they're trying to bring him back the same way he got canceled — via an online petition.
Travis Scott fans are petitioning for him to perform at the next Coachella
Travis Scott fans seem to believe that the rapper had been robbed of the opportunity to take center stage at Coachella. In an effort to have him headline the festival, they started a Change.org petition to ask the organizers to include him in the 2023 lineup. If that can't be arranged, they're asking for permission for Kanye West to bring him out as a guest this year instead. As of writing, the petition has garnered over 5,500 signatures.
"Book Travis for 2023 or have Ye bring him out!" the petition description reads. "After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately." Fans are also insinuating that the rapper had nothing to do with what happened at Astroworld. "We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn't Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!"
A lawyer representing a victim that had been paralyzed at Astroworld, however, thinks otherwise. Attorney Howard Hershenhorn said that what had happened should come as a surprise to no one. "His song lyrics encourage violence and injury at his concerts," he told BuzzFeed News. "Make no mistake about it, his desire for chaos caused this horrific tragedy."