Travis Scott Just Received More Bad News About His Future

Travis Scott's career keeps nosediving. To recall, Scott's career was sent into a tailspin following November's disastrous Astroworld Festival. The two-day music festival, which is run by the rapper, became the center of controversy when a crowd crush overtook concertgoers, ultimately leading to 10 deaths and over 300 injuries, per The Guardian. He has since apologized.

Since the tragedy, Scott has lost a number of promotional deals as companies distance themselves from the musician. Shortly after the festival, "Fortnite" publisher Epic Games removed Scott's emote from the game's Item Shop. The freefall of Scott's career continued in December when Anheuser-Busch announced that they'd be discontinuing the rapper's Cacti spiked seltzer beverage, with the company stating (via NBC News), "After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision."

Possibly the biggest blow to his career, however, was his removal from 2022's Coachella Festival. Playing Coachella would be a career highlight for any artist of Scott's caliber, though it seems he won't be getting his shine on another festival bill any time soon. And now, Travis Scott faces yet another career setback.