Travis Scott Gets Some Bad News About One Of His Big Business Ventures
The fallout from Travis Scott's Houston music festival turned tragedy is still underway, as the rapper is seeing the demise of yet another business venture. Scott came under fire back in November after his Astroworld concert event quickly became dangerous when 50,000 fans in attendance packed the grounds, causing crowd surges that trampled 100s and killed 10 fans, according to USA Today. Fans placed blame on Scott himself after videos from the concert showed some attempting to stop the show in the middle of the rapper's set to help save lives, but the rapper continued.
The "Sicko Mode" singer now faces dozens of lawsuits, according to NBC, including one seeking more than $750 million. Attendees of Astroworld list Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, and even Drake as responsible parties for the tragedy. While representatives for Scott claim the rapper bears no responsibility, families of the victims of the tragedy are refusing to meet with the rapper or accept monetary help for funeral arrangements.
The rapper finally spoke out about the tragedy in a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God, and doubled down on his innocence when it comes to who's to blame for the deadly concert. "It wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I figured out what happened," said the artist. But as lawsuits against the rapper begin to play out, holding Scott's fate in the air, the artist's business ventures are slowly starting to tumble, from Nike to alcohol.
Travis Scott has lost deals with Nike and his alcohol brands
Travis Scott's hard seltzer line is officially discontinued, the parent company of the rapper's brand announced in a statement. The rapper previously released Cacti hard seltzers back in March, but it seems the fallout from the Astroworld tragedy became too much for the alcohol brand. "After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer," said Anheuser-Busch in a statement (via AdAge). "We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision."
While the seltzer company declined to comment if the discontinuation of Scott's brand was directly related to the tragic concert, it is hard to believe fallout from the event didn't play a role. Nike pulled their sneaker collaboration with Scott from the shelves before their expected mid-December release in November. "Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," said Nike. Then W Magazine pulled Scott and Kylie Jenner's family photo magazine cover, according to Page Six, citing the "inappropriate" timing given "what happened at Astroworld."