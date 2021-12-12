Travis Scott Gets Some Bad News About One Of His Big Business Ventures

The fallout from Travis Scott's Houston music festival turned tragedy is still underway, as the rapper is seeing the demise of yet another business venture. Scott came under fire back in November after his Astroworld concert event quickly became dangerous when 50,000 fans in attendance packed the grounds, causing crowd surges that trampled 100s and killed 10 fans, according to USA Today. Fans placed blame on Scott himself after videos from the concert showed some attempting to stop the show in the middle of the rapper's set to help save lives, but the rapper continued.

The "Sicko Mode" singer now faces dozens of lawsuits, according to NBC, including one seeking more than $750 million. Attendees of Astroworld list Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, and even Drake as responsible parties for the tragedy. While representatives for Scott claim the rapper bears no responsibility, families of the victims of the tragedy are refusing to meet with the rapper or accept monetary help for funeral arrangements.

The rapper finally spoke out about the tragedy in a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God, and doubled down on his innocence when it comes to who's to blame for the deadly concert. "It wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I figured out what happened," said the artist. But as lawsuits against the rapper begin to play out, holding Scott's fate in the air, the artist's business ventures are slowly starting to tumble, from Nike to alcohol.