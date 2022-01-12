Travis Scott Faces New Legal Fight Amid Confirmation He Won't Headline Coachella

Travis Scott is now in hot water over allegedly stolen artwork. In a legal filing filed in France by artist Mickaël Mehala, as reported by TMZ, Mehala alleges Scott had stolen the ubiquitous centaur illustration for the cover of 2016's compilation project, "Travis La Flame." Mehala claims he created the artwork in 2015 and sent it to Scott in an Instagram DM the same year "Travis La Flame" got released. Never hearing back from Scott, Mehala said he was shocked when he suddenly saw his supposed artwork —which he claims he had copyrighted in 2019 — everywhere online, including being featured on Scott's official YouTube page.

As Scott's attorneys maintain he was unaware of the art's origin, Mehala is determined to take the rapper to court, suing him for hundreds of thousands of dollars and sole ownership of his centaur art, per TMZ. An attorney for Scott told the outlet, "This is clearly a frivolous and baseless filing. Anyone with access to the internet can tell you that Travis never released an album named 'La Flame.' The illustration in question was fan-made, and was uploaded to streaming services by those fans, something that any user has the option of doing." The Scott legal rep also pointed out, "Streaming services quickly removed it after they realized that certain people were trying to pass this off as a legitimate album cover."

Well, it remains to be seen whether Scott will beat this lawsuit — and manage to save his career to boot.