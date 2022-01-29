The Real Reason Taylor Lautner Was Afraid To Leave His House For 10 Years

Taylor Lautner's Hollywood career didn't take off the way Robert Pattinson's did after the two actors played respective furry and fanged love rivals in the "Twilight" movies — but he didn't completely disappear from the limelight either.

While he can't boast taking up Batman's mantle in a gritty superhero movie like Pattinson has, Lautner was photographed rocking the Dark Knight's dark eye makeup, mask, and cape at a Hollywood Halloween party in 2015, per the Daily Mail. The same year, he appeared in one of the handful of movies he was cast in after he hung up his Jacob Black wig for good, Adam Sandler's Western comedy "The Ridiculous 6." It was critically panned, but this didn't stop the star from signing on for another project produced by Sandler: the 2022 Netflix film "Home Team."

Lautner took a few years off before deciding to return to the big screen in the sports comedy, which will see him playing the coach of a tween football team. But he dabbled in TV first, appearing in the series "Cuckoo" beginning in 2014 and "Scream Queens" in 2016. Throughout his career, he has attracted tabloid attention for his famous girlfriends. Not long after he was linked to Taylor Swift in 2009, he told The Boston Globe he hoped to "maintain as much normalcy as possible” in his life. Unfortunately, being the star of a megahit movie franchise made this next to impossible and even made Lautner afraid to leave home.