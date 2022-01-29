West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Has Vulgar Message For Bette Midler

You may have noticed that politics in America have gotten, well... a little weird in recent years. And thanks to the wonders of social media, anyone can join in the national conversation, including Hollywood and Broadway legends like Bette Midler, who's now in a full-blown feud with the governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice. It all started when Midler decided to weigh in on the hullabaloo happening in the Senate, specifically over Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Taking to Twitter in late December 2021, as Senate Democrats were still hashing out the Build Back Better Act, Midler gave Manchin a piece of her mind, insulting the entire state of West Virginia in the process. Accusing the senator of trying to move the country backward, she tweeted, "He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out." It's hardly a shock that the residents of the state took exception to Midler's characterization, and she later apologized.

But wait — it gets weirder when you hear Justice's response.