Amanda Kloots Reveals Where She Is In Her Dating Journey After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is open to new love — but she isn't rushing anything, either. Talking with People in late January, Kloots revealed her bolder attitude toward life. "It started at the end of last year," Kloots shared. "It's carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don't let fears stop you. It's just kind of my motto that I'm trying to live by every day."

As far as love goes, Kloots' newfound philosophy found her putting herself out on the market in the summer of 2021 — but things have ramped up since then. "Bring it on, I am ready. I would love some love in my life," Kloots told People, but adding, "Not overly putting myself out there just yet. But I hope it comes my way." As for that rumor-sparking Instagram photo of Kloots dining with ex-"Bachelorette" contestant Michael Allio, the two seem to be mere friends... for now. "We got to be friends through our common misfortune with losing our husband and his wife," Kloots revealed. "We reached out to each other on Instagram a long time ago, and have stayed in touch. And it was so nice to finally meet him in person."

With Kloots' infectious positivity, it's hard to imagine a new, true romance won't find her soon enough. As she put it, "I love love. I love being in love. I love being in a relationship. So fingers crossed. We'll see."