Amanda Kloots Reveals Where She Is In Her Dating Journey After Nick Cordero's Death
Life carries on for Amanda Kloots. Her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 in July 2020, shortly after they relocated from New York to Los Angeles with son Elvis, according to the Los Angeles Times. After experiencing complications, including lung infections, septic shock, and even a leg amputation, Cordero died 95 days after hospitalization. As Kloots told PeopleTV in October 2021, "There was a day in the hospital where they told me he had an hour left to live, and I was praying over him so hard." After Cordero's death, the celebrity fitness trainer, kept her family going by joining "The Talk" as co-host, competing on "Dancing With the Stars," and releasing a memoir about her recent tragedy.
Her career wasn't the only way in which Kloots kept forging on, however. In late December 2021, she turned heads by posting an Instagram photo of her having dinner with Michael Allio, a former contestant on Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" and a fellow Ohio native. (Michael, as he shared on "The Bachelorette," also lost his wife Laura Ritter-Allio to cancer in September 2016, according to Us Weekly.) Kloots captioned the shot, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!" Many were convinced this was more than a social hang and Kloots has finally addressed the rumors with an update on her current love life.
Amanda Kloots 'would love some love' in her life
Amanda Kloots is open to new love — but she isn't rushing anything, either. Talking with People in late January, Kloots revealed her bolder attitude toward life. "It started at the end of last year," Kloots shared. "It's carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don't let fears stop you. It's just kind of my motto that I'm trying to live by every day."
As far as love goes, Kloots' newfound philosophy found her putting herself out on the market in the summer of 2021 — but things have ramped up since then. "Bring it on, I am ready. I would love some love in my life," Kloots told People, but adding, "Not overly putting myself out there just yet. But I hope it comes my way." As for that rumor-sparking Instagram photo of Kloots dining with ex-"Bachelorette" contestant Michael Allio, the two seem to be mere friends... for now. "We got to be friends through our common misfortune with losing our husband and his wife," Kloots revealed. "We reached out to each other on Instagram a long time ago, and have stayed in touch. And it was so nice to finally meet him in person."
With Kloots' infectious positivity, it's hard to imagine a new, true romance won't find her soon enough. As she put it, "I love love. I love being in love. I love being in a relationship. So fingers crossed. We'll see."