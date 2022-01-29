Who Is Gavin Rossdale's Rumored New Girlfriend?
Musicians Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani had one of Hollywood's most heartbreaking divorces. The pair seemed like the perfect match, as the Bush leadman and No Doubt frontwoman favored a similar edge at the start of their relationship in the 1990s. After the couple wed in 2002 and later welcomed three sons, their marriage publicly crumbled when Stefani filed for divorce in 2015. The couple released a joint statement in the wake of the news, writing, "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," according to ABC News.
Unfortunately the dissolution of their marriage wasn't as amicable as their statement. Rossdale had reportedly cheated on Stefani with their family nanny — an ongoing affair that was allegedly revealed through evidence on their family iPad. Rossdale's admission to the fling months later "completely devastated" Stefani, a source told Us Weekly at the time. "She was mortified, livid, and embarrassed."
Stefani eventually got her happily ever after with husband Blake Shelton when she married the country music icon in July 2021. "Dreams do come true," Stefani captioned a wedding photo of herself with her new husband on Instagram. As Stefani has officially moved on from her divorce, Rossdale now has a rumored new girlfriend.
Gavin Rossdale is spending time with Courtlyn Cannan
Gavin Rossdale was spotted on a date with a new romantic interest in photos published by the Daily Mail on January 28. The rockstar was seen walking around Beverly Hills with his rumored new lady, Courtlyn Cannan. On Cannan's Instagram page, Rossdale's new lady describes herself as an actor, singer, and songwriter. The brunette beauty has starred in the 2017 film "Rock, Paper, Scissors" and other short films according to her IMDb credits. The Daily Mail reports the two were sighted together in December 2021, indicating there could be a romance brewing between Rossdale, who turned 56 in 2021, and the young star.
Rossdale admitted to People following his divorce from Stefani that he's "not very good" at the whole dating thing. "I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships," he told the magazine in 2020. It's true Rossdale has been unlucky in love with his model girlfriends since his famous split from his wife, as he broke up with Sophia Thomalla in 2018 and Natalie Golba in 2020. "You get burned by that stuff," he said. In 2021, Rossdale sought romance with a different Gwen, influencer Gwen Singer. "[She] has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her," a source told The Sun in August 2021. After that fling wasn't a success, it seems Rossdale has moved on once again.