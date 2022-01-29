Who Is Gavin Rossdale's Rumored New Girlfriend?

Musicians Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani had one of Hollywood's most heartbreaking divorces. The pair seemed like the perfect match, as the Bush leadman and No Doubt frontwoman favored a similar edge at the start of their relationship in the 1990s. After the couple wed in 2002 and later welcomed three sons, their marriage publicly crumbled when Stefani filed for divorce in 2015. The couple released a joint statement in the wake of the news, writing, "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," according to ABC News.

Unfortunately the dissolution of their marriage wasn't as amicable as their statement. Rossdale had reportedly cheated on Stefani with their family nanny — an ongoing affair that was allegedly revealed through evidence on their family iPad. Rossdale's admission to the fling months later "completely devastated" Stefani, a source told Us Weekly at the time. "She was mortified, livid, and embarrassed."

Stefani eventually got her happily ever after with husband Blake Shelton when she married the country music icon in July 2021. "Dreams do come true," Stefani captioned a wedding photo of herself with her new husband on Instagram. As Stefani has officially moved on from her divorce, Rossdale now has a rumored new girlfriend.