AJ McCarron's Wife Clapped Back At Body Critics In The Best Way

As a model, Katherine Webb often posts pictures of her outfits on Instagram to wonderful praise from fans. But some fans aren't as big on her beauty shots and directly messaged her about the way her body looks in photos where her midriff is exposed. Webb did not take kindly to those messages and blasted her critics on her Instagram Story on January 26 (via Us Weekly). "Listen, haters," she wrote. "I've given birth to three whole kids in the last five years. Stop sending me nasty DMs about my weight and my stomach. My weight is fine." Webb added that she'd like to lose "some" excess weight, but "it doesn't have to be ASAP."

The clap back comes after Webb previously discussed how her weight fluctuated during her third pregnancy. "I told my agent, what you see is what you get when I sent her these digitals yesterday," she wrote in an Instagram post in October 2020 where she shared her growing baby bump. "I've already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester and I have no idea why." She then noted to her fans that normal weight gain for the first trimester should be "2-4 pounds" and she was "way past it." However, Webb said she found comfort in knowing that she had a "healthy" pregnancy despite the weight gain.

Webb had previously spoken to Extra about how people need to "celebrate all bodies" and "bullying needs to stop" online. We couldn't agree more with her.