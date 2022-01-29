Inside The Moment That Changed Janet And Michael Jackson's Relationship Forever
Janet Jackson is having her say even though the conversations may be difficult. A new tell-all documentary, entitled "Janet," casts the singer into spotlight and delves into her childhood, career, familial relationships, and her brother Michael Jackson, per USA Today. After years of speculation about how strict Joe Jackson was, the sexual abuse allegations surrounding Michael, and her own wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance, the "Janet" trailer shows never-before-seen footage as she addresses those issues and more.
But, it's her relationship with the King of Pop that has captured imagination. In an interview with The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, in 2018, Janet shared candid memories about growing up with him and their siblings. She recalled how music played an integral part in their daily lives. "If we're around and there's a piano and someone's playing and someone said 'I just wrote this the other day,' and started playing it and next thing you know somebody is singing a melody to it and you know that would happen a lot and that's how a lot of songs got created." She continued, "My parents were serious on us doing chores. After doing a concert, I'd come home, and it's like ok 'this needs taking out, that needs washing, the animals need cleaning." Janet added, "And you'd wind up creating songs singing three-part harmonies, and songs came about this way." Yet, her relationship with Michael was different, and she revealed why it changed at a certain point.
How Janet and Michael Jackson went their 'separate ways' after this album
Janet Jackson is the youngest Jackson sibling, per Celebrity Net Worth. Besides Michael Jackson, she is also the most successful sibling with an estimated net worth of $190 million. The "Together Again" singer was also very close to her brother. In 2018, she told Official Vodafone Big Top 40 that she was the first person Michael shared his music with. She shared, "Mike used to always throw me in the car and play me his albums before he played them for anybody." In their parents' driveway, they would "just sit in the car and this major sound system, and just listen to everything from front to back." She revealed, "He played me 'Thriller' and 'Off The Wall' to see what I thought." However, things changed between them after the success of a particular album.
Per Entertainment Weekly, Janet noticed a shift after "Thriller" was released in 1982. At the time, she was just 16, while Michael was 24 years old. She recounted, "He would always come in my room and we would talk." However, the huge success of "Thriller" seemed to affect Michael. She continued, "And this particular time he came in my bedroom, neither one of us said a word to each other. And then he got up ... and left." Janet added, "That's the time where Mike and I started kind of going our separate ways. We weren't as close." Things could have been so different.