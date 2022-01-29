Inside The Moment That Changed Janet And Michael Jackson's Relationship Forever

Janet Jackson is the youngest Jackson sibling, per Celebrity Net Worth. Besides Michael Jackson, she is also the most successful sibling with an estimated net worth of $190 million. The "Together Again" singer was also very close to her brother. In 2018, she told Official Vodafone Big Top 40 that she was the first person Michael shared his music with. She shared, "Mike used to always throw me in the car and play me his albums before he played them for anybody." In their parents' driveway, they would "just sit in the car and this major sound system, and just listen to everything from front to back." She revealed, "He played me 'Thriller' and 'Off The Wall' to see what I thought." However, things changed between them after the success of a particular album.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Janet noticed a shift after "Thriller" was released in 1982. At the time, she was just 16, while Michael was 24 years old. She recounted, "He would always come in my room and we would talk." However, the huge success of "Thriller" seemed to affect Michael. She continued, "And this particular time he came in my bedroom, neither one of us said a word to each other. And then he got up ... and left." Janet added, "That's the time where Mike and I started kind of going our separate ways. We weren't as close." Things could have been so different.