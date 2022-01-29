Jamie Chung Reveals Her Painfully Awkward Encounter With Bradley Cooper And Renée Zellweger
Jamie Chung has seen a tremendous rise over the course of her career as a Hollywood actor. Chung's filmography varies from a small role in the comedy film "Grown Ups," a starring role in HBO series "Lovecraft Country," and even a slot on reality series "The Real World," per IMDb. Most recently, Chung stars in the revival series "Dexter: New Blood," per Showbiz Cheatsheet.
Chung is one to remember small moments from her work experiences with fellow actors. Reflecting on her work in "Lovecraft Country" to Good Morning America in October 2021, Chung recalled, "I was able to work with some of the most talented people, one being Michael K. Williams." Chung's co-star Williams died of an accidental overdose in September 2021, per NPR. "What that person taught me was that everything and everyone matters," a teary-eyed Chung explained. "It's how you make that person feel is what matters."
Chung also had an unforgettable time playing the role of Stu's love interest in "The Hangover" sequel. "Ed Helms is absolutely adorable as himself, but Stu is even more adorable, so you can't help but fall in love with the character," Chung dished to Clevver Movies. One "Hangover" cast mate, however, made Chung feel seriously awkward one day off-set. The actor just revealed a seriously cringe-worthy moment she had with actor Bradley Cooper and his then-girlfriend Renée Zellweger.
Jamie Chung was accidentally slighted by Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper
Jamie Chung recently spilled her "co-star secrets" in a sit-down with Us Weekly and revealed a moment involving Bradley Cooper that she still cringes over. The actors were in Thailand filming "The Hangover Part II" at the time, when Cooper was dating actor Renée Zellweger. "I'm so awkward and uncomfortable ... I'm so awkward on set, I don't know why," Chung dished. "I guess people make me nervous."
Chung recalled seeing Cooper and Zellweger on location at the gym and mustering up the courage to say hello. "Renée had these, like, sound-canceling earphones on and didn't hear me," Chung explained, adding she felt "so '[deflated]" about the embarrassing moment. "And Bradley — I remember — just looks over and he saw the whole thing," she said, sharing that he laughed off the moment with a shrug toward Chung.
Despite the awkward encounter, Chung speaks highly of working with the leading men of "The Hangover." "There were a lot of times when I would be cracking up," Chung told Vibe of her experience on set. "You always have to stay on your toes when you're around comedians because they're so funny and so witty and smart."