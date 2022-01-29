Jamie Chung Reveals Her Painfully Awkward Encounter With Bradley Cooper And Renée Zellweger

Jamie Chung has seen a tremendous rise over the course of her career as a Hollywood actor. Chung's filmography varies from a small role in the comedy film "Grown Ups," a starring role in HBO series "Lovecraft Country," and even a slot on reality series "The Real World," per IMDb. Most recently, Chung stars in the revival series "Dexter: New Blood," per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Chung is one to remember small moments from her work experiences with fellow actors. Reflecting on her work in "Lovecraft Country" to Good Morning America in October 2021, Chung recalled, "I was able to work with some of the most talented people, one being Michael K. Williams." Chung's co-star Williams died of an accidental overdose in September 2021, per NPR. "What that person taught me was that everything and everyone matters," a teary-eyed Chung explained. "It's how you make that person feel is what matters."

Chung also had an unforgettable time playing the role of Stu's love interest in "The Hangover" sequel. "Ed Helms is absolutely adorable as himself, but Stu is even more adorable, so you can't help but fall in love with the character," Chung dished to Clevver Movies. One "Hangover" cast mate, however, made Chung feel seriously awkward one day off-set. The actor just revealed a seriously cringe-worthy moment she had with actor Bradley Cooper and his then-girlfriend Renée Zellweger.