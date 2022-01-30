Janet Jackson's Former Stylist Shares Sad Opinion About Her Personal Life

Janet Jackson is one of the greatest musicians of all time, having released influential hits such as "Rhythm Nation," "All for You," and "Together Again," per The Guardian. As the sister to the King of Pop himself, the late Michael Jackson, who got his start with The Jackson 5, Janet didn't rely on her famous family members to succeed in the industry and made history on her own terms with 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 Hundred Chart, and numerous sold out tours. She has also earned 26 Grammy nominations throughout her career, winning five of them for her singles and music videos.

Despite her changemaker reputation, Janet suffered irreparable damage to her career when she headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004. During her set, Janet suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the hands of Justin Timberlake when he ripped off a piece of fabric that covered her right breast and revealed her nipple. The incident was seen by more than 100 million people around the world, according to Page Six, and Janet was subsequently banned by radio and networks over concerns of her being a bad influence. Needless to say, Janet's career has not been the same ever since. Now, ahead of Janet's documentary release, her former stylist is getting real about how the incident affected Janet's personal life.