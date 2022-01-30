Janet Jackson's Former Stylist Shares Sad Opinion About Her Personal Life
Janet Jackson is one of the greatest musicians of all time, having released influential hits such as "Rhythm Nation," "All for You," and "Together Again," per The Guardian. As the sister to the King of Pop himself, the late Michael Jackson, who got his start with The Jackson 5, Janet didn't rely on her famous family members to succeed in the industry and made history on her own terms with 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 Hundred Chart, and numerous sold out tours. She has also earned 26 Grammy nominations throughout her career, winning five of them for her singles and music videos.
Despite her changemaker reputation, Janet suffered irreparable damage to her career when she headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004. During her set, Janet suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the hands of Justin Timberlake when he ripped off a piece of fabric that covered her right breast and revealed her nipple. The incident was seen by more than 100 million people around the world, according to Page Six, and Janet was subsequently banned by radio and networks over concerns of her being a bad influence. Needless to say, Janet's career has not been the same ever since. Now, ahead of Janet's documentary release, her former stylist is getting real about how the incident affected Janet's personal life.
Janet Jackson's stylist felt the singer was treated unfairly by the industry
While the world waits for Janet Jackson to set the record straight on the Super Bowl XXXVIII controversy in her new Lifetime and A&E documentary, "Janet," her former stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, has spoken out in defense of her after years of media backlash. In an interview with NewsNation's "Banfield," Lukas defended his wardrobe choice and said the whole situation could've been avoided. "The real story is it was the most functioning wardrobe I've ever designed," Lukas said when asked about the wardrobe malfunction, adding that cameras should've immediately cut when her breast was revealed.
"Janet had a wardrobe malfunction, and they kept the camera on Janet the whole time. They didn't cut away," he noted. "They could've cut away," Lukas added. "There was a five-second delay on the Super Bowl and the NFL, that's a lie." Lukas explained that Super Bowl performances are shot twice in case of any technical mishaps, which could've been aired to save Jackson from any humiliation.
Besides arguing that Jackson received poorer treatment than those who had suffered wardrobe malfunctions throughout the years, such as Miley Cyrus' top coming undone during her New Year's Eve performance, Lukas also told Banfield that he believes Jackson has been stuck in a "cycle of abuse" throughout her life because of the powerful men that have surrounded her. With that said, he thinks Jackson has learned to overcome her struggles and is in a happier mindset now.