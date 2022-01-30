The Ex-Partner Janet Jackson Believed Was The One

Janet Jackson just wanted to be loved. In 1984, at the age of 18, the young star tied the knot with musician James DeBarge. The relationship quickly took a turn for the worse when his drug abuse came to light and as a result the marriage was annulled after a year, per Entertainment Tonight.

Several years later, the "When I Think of You" singer found love again after a mutual friend introduced her to songwriter and director René Elizondo Jr. while he was on-set working on a film. The couple began dating and Jackson recalled the moment Elizondo popped the question, per People. "We were out on the beach, it was raining like crazy, and that's when he asked me to marry him." After the pair said "I Do" on March 31, 1991, the megastar was convinced he was the one for her.

"René was funny, just always had fun together. He was very, very charming." Although, she had spent a short time with DeBarge, his drug addiction took a toll on her. "I needed to just be free of being with somebody that did drugs and all of that," she added. "I needed a lift. Although they kept their marriage under wraps for several years, Jackson and Elizondo separated in January 1999 and officially got divorced in 2000 due to "irreconcilable differences," according to Rolling Stone.