The Ex-Partner Janet Jackson Believed Was The One
Legendary artist Janet Jackson is bringing the heat and speaking her truth during her two-night, four-part self-titled documentary on Lifetime and A&E premiering January 28. The film highlights the pop singer's rise to fame, the troubles she faced with her late father Joe and brother Michael, her failed marriages, and ultimately gaining "control" over her life, per Variety. For nearly 50 years, Janet has been a force in the music industry cementing her iconic status as one of the best performers and artists of our time. But, despite being a very private person, she's finally opening up about what really happened behind the scenes of her career and being part of one of the most notable families in the music industry. "It's just something that needs to be done," Janet said in the opening scene of the doc's trailer.
According the USA Today, the film will contain rare concert and television clips, interviews with celebrities and immediate family members, and more than 10 years of never-before-seen footage documented by ex-husband René Elizondo Jr. — whom she also revealed shocking news about.
Janet Jackson never gave up on love
Janet Jackson just wanted to be loved. In 1984, at the age of 18, the young star tied the knot with musician James DeBarge. The relationship quickly took a turn for the worse when his drug abuse came to light and as a result the marriage was annulled after a year, per Entertainment Tonight.
Several years later, the "When I Think of You" singer found love again after a mutual friend introduced her to songwriter and director René Elizondo Jr. while he was on-set working on a film. The couple began dating and Jackson recalled the moment Elizondo popped the question, per People. "We were out on the beach, it was raining like crazy, and that's when he asked me to marry him." After the pair said "I Do" on March 31, 1991, the megastar was convinced he was the one for her.
"René was funny, just always had fun together. He was very, very charming." Although, she had spent a short time with DeBarge, his drug addiction took a toll on her. "I needed to just be free of being with somebody that did drugs and all of that," she added. "I needed a lift. Although they kept their marriage under wraps for several years, Jackson and Elizondo separated in January 1999 and officially got divorced in 2000 due to "irreconcilable differences," according to Rolling Stone.