Michel Gill Talks The Gilded Age, The Dropout, And Other Roles He'd Love To Tackle - Exclusive Interview

I watched screeners of "The Dropout." It's amazing. And obviously you play Elizabeth Holmes' dad in it. Had you been following the story of Theranos before you got involved, and how did you prepare for the part?

Yes, I had been following it. I was just mesmerized and stunned, and I've heard about it and had been watching her for, it seems like years, very disturbed from the very beginning, honestly. But of course, she's appeared to be quite the genius with some very cool ideas. And then obviously things changed. I listened to the podcast, The Dropout, and I watched a couple of the documentaries and everything just sort of came together. And I just was very worried for her, honestly.

She's [an] heiress to the Fleischmann's Yeast company and her great-grandfather, at one point when he saw his product not being so successful, he redefined it, remarketed it for it to be really good for the gut as well, which was not true at all. And so, there's this historical legacy that complicates the situation. And then her father, Chris, went down with Enron in the nineties, and he had nothing to do with that, but he had to suffer that along with the humiliation, I guess, of the loss of fortune from before. His father and grandfather squandered the fortune. So he was very sensitive to all of that and was trying really hard to guide Elizabeth into making good choices and having purpose in her life. Because ... even when you have that kind of privilege, I think most people end up realizing, it's so much more important to serve and to have purpose. And he tried really hard to infuse her with that energy, was probably a little rough on her at times in a distant way and a bossy way and a traditional patriarchal sort of way. Expected a lot from her and she felt it, but was also very kind and supportive, because she was an unusual child.

So I approached it just on a human level. What do you do when you come from this past with this legacy, and how do you create an environment that is positive, purposeful, and just make mistakes along the way, but be human about it and vulnerable about it.