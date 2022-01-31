Did Prince Andrew Really Lash Out At A Member Of His Staff?

Prince Andrew has featured prominently in news headlines in recent months in connection to the outstanding sexual assault lawsuit issued by Virginia Giuffre. In the suit, Giuffre claims that she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager and forced to engage in sexual activities with the prince multiple times, per CNN. Prince Andrew has maintained that he is innocent of Giuffre's accusations and has tried to dismiss the lawsuit on more than one occasion, albeit to no avail. As things currently stand, Andrew has decided to fight the case in court with a jury trial. The other option would be to settle with Giuffre, although there are no signs as of now that the prince intends to pursue this path.

As the Duke of York moves to officially defend himself in court, fellow members of the royal family have expressed their desire that he settle instead, according to The Sun. Insider sources reveal that Prince Charles and Prince William, in particular, have attempted to dissuade Andrew from moving forward with a trial due to "deep worries that this will get worse and worse." Amid the legal proceedings, a source has shed a light on how Prince Andrew is coping with the stress of the lawsuit — which is apparently not very well. The insider shared an incident that took place in October 2021 in which the prince allegedly lashed out at a member of his staff around the time he was served with Giuffre's suit.

