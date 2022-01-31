The Serious Injury That Just Left Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized

Lisa Vanderpump is the "OG Bravo horse-lover." Whether she's riding them, caressing and embracing them like a true "horse whisperer," or doting on her mini ponies, the "RHOBH" star is all about horses. However, her passion turned scary on January 30 and landed her in the hospital. As TMZ learned, Lisa was riding at Los Angeles' The Paddock Riding Club when her horse "got spooked, reared up and bucked her off." According to an insider, the reality star actually flew through the air, making her way over the horse's head to eventually land on the ground "squarely on her back." Luckily, she didn't sustain any injuries to her spine, but she did end up with a bruised back and broke her leg in two places "just above the ankle." The 61-year-old was quickly taken to the hospital for surgery.

Lisa's publicist, Phil Lobel, told the Daily Mail that the stallion in question is named Prince Tardon and she bought him "about 7 years ago" after seeing him perform at Cavalia in Orange County, California. The show's producers reportedly showed Lisa around the stables because she "has owned and ridden horses her entire life" and when she met Tardon (who was "about to retire), she had to have him. As Lobel explained, "Riding is one of constant joys in [Vanderpump's] life" and he has no doubt she'll ride again — yes, on Tardon, because they have a "mutual admiration" and he "even understands Lisa's commands in French." Lisa is expected to make a full recovery.