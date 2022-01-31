The Serious Injury That Just Left Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized
The "Real Housewives" franchise has given us explosive beefs and endless drama since the debut of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2006. Since then, fans have continued to tune into Bravo to watch a rotating cast of glamorous housewives get wild as cameras roll, but not all of the show's stars have found the same success. While some need to realize they're no longer famous, others are downright disliked (sorry, Teresa Giudice). One cast member who hasn't lost her sparkle, however, is Lisa Vanderpump.
Originally starring on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the socialite and businesswoman soon became a fan favorite and landed her own show, "Vanderpump Rules," in 2013. For years she continued to star in both, but in 2019, she quit "RHOBH" after nine seasons. No, it wasn't all because of PuppyGate, but her departure did push people to investigate her shady side. Even so, Lisa is still beloved and show stars like Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton would love to see her come back. Sadly for fans, when Andy Cohen asked if she'd consider it, she didn't mince her words. Saying she "loves" Kathy, Lisa quipped, "If you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there's a possibility." But even if the stars did align for her return, Lisa now has a much bigger hurdle to overcome before she gets in front of the cameras again: broken bones.
Lisa Vanderpump was rushed to hospital
Lisa Vanderpump is the "OG Bravo horse-lover." Whether she's riding them, caressing and embracing them like a true "horse whisperer," or doting on her mini ponies, the "RHOBH" star is all about horses. However, her passion turned scary on January 30 and landed her in the hospital. As TMZ learned, Lisa was riding at Los Angeles' The Paddock Riding Club when her horse "got spooked, reared up and bucked her off." According to an insider, the reality star actually flew through the air, making her way over the horse's head to eventually land on the ground "squarely on her back." Luckily, she didn't sustain any injuries to her spine, but she did end up with a bruised back and broke her leg in two places "just above the ankle." The 61-year-old was quickly taken to the hospital for surgery.
Lisa's publicist, Phil Lobel, told the Daily Mail that the stallion in question is named Prince Tardon and she bought him "about 7 years ago" after seeing him perform at Cavalia in Orange County, California. The show's producers reportedly showed Lisa around the stables because she "has owned and ridden horses her entire life" and when she met Tardon (who was "about to retire), she had to have him. As Lobel explained, "Riding is one of constant joys in [Vanderpump's] life" and he has no doubt she'll ride again — yes, on Tardon, because they have a "mutual admiration" and he "even understands Lisa's commands in French." Lisa is expected to make a full recovery.