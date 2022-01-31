Joe Rogan Is Making A Pledge Amid His Spotify Controversy

Joe Rogan has found himself at the center of controversy after artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify. The drama began unfolding in mid-January when Young penned a now-deleted open letter demanding his removal from the platform. In the letter, he slammed the streaming service for allowing "false information about [COVID-19] vaccines" to circulate, "potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," according to Variety.

Most notably, however, Young gave Spotify an ultimatum, in which he named Rogan as the prime suspect in spreading the aforementioned misinformation. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all of my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," he wrote. Mitchell soon followed suit, accusing "irresponsible people" of "spreading lies that are costing people their lives." She added that she stands "in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities."

Rogan, who hosts the highly controversial podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," has come under scrutiny for having guests — including Dr. Robert Malone — who offer contrarian views on the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogan himself has been railed after advocating for the use of ivermectin as an effective treatment against COVID-19. Now, amidst all the chaos, Rogan is speaking up on his new plans to shift gears with his podcast.