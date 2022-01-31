The Reason Zsa Zsa Gabor's Widower Adopted A Grown Man
Zsa Zsa Gabor was an absolute icon throughout her life. She wasn't necessarily known for her screen work (although there's plenty of it), but she was someone everyone knew. People were obsessed with her looks, her life, her "dahlink" nickname for everyone, and her love life. Gabor was often cast as herself in roles because she was that iconic.
Gabor once said, "A girl must marry for love, and keep on marrying until she finds it," according to The New York Times. She truly lived by that mantra, as Gabor married nine times and spent the last years of her life with Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt. Rumor has it that von Anhalt was holding the icon's ashes hostage after her friends and former public relations rep reportedly threatened to boycott the funeral he planned.
That funeral? It ended up being more like a memorial service to von Anhalt's fame. Per The Hollywood Reporter, he spent the length of his eulogy talking about himself and how he met Gabor because he paid an agency $5,000 to get a photo of him to establish himself as a celebrity. So, when it was announced he was adopting a grown man, we couldn't help but question his underlying motives.
Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt needs someone to inherit his title
On the day that Zsa Zsa Gabor died, her adopted son Oliver, whom she shared with ninth husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, was in a motorcycle accident that left him in a coma until he died a week later on Christmas Day. The couple also adopted son Marcus, as well as two other reported adult men, that may have "paid Prince Frederic millions of dollars for the honor of being bestowed with a title that in fact means nothing in Germany," The Sydney Morning Herald reported in 2016.
Needless to say, this isn't von Anhalt's first foray into adopting grown men. Now 78 years old, von Anhalt has adopted 27-year-old Kevin Feucht, who told the New York Post, "My dad is a friend of Frederic and he told me that I could stay at Frederic's house" — which Feucht did, and helped von Anhalt with chores around the house.
Von Anhalt's adoption journey can be seen on the new A&E series "Adults Adopting Adults." Feucht will not only inherit von Anhalt's estate and care for him in his old age, but he will also inherit his title. "I am doing all the right things [to protect the inheritance] while I am alive," von Anhalt told the Post. "But after I die, I don't give a damn. For now, though, I just hope Kevin will work out. He's different from the others — he has a brain — but you never know."