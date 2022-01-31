The Reason Zsa Zsa Gabor's Widower Adopted A Grown Man

Zsa Zsa Gabor was an absolute icon throughout her life. She wasn't necessarily known for her screen work (although there's plenty of it), but she was someone everyone knew. People were obsessed with her looks, her life, her "dahlink" nickname for everyone, and her love life. Gabor was often cast as herself in roles because she was that iconic.

Gabor once said, "A girl must marry for love, and keep on marrying until she finds it," according to The New York Times. She truly lived by that mantra, as Gabor married nine times and spent the last years of her life with Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt. Rumor has it that von Anhalt was holding the icon's ashes hostage after her friends and former public relations rep reportedly threatened to boycott the funeral he planned.

That funeral? It ended up being more like a memorial service to von Anhalt's fame. Per The Hollywood Reporter, he spent the length of his eulogy talking about himself and how he met Gabor because he paid an agency $5,000 to get a photo of him to establish himself as a celebrity. So, when it was announced he was adopting a grown man, we couldn't help but question his underlying motives.