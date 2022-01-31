Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals The Truth About Andrew Garfield's Infamous Lie

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has been out for a minute now, so we're not spoiling anything by telling you about Andrew Garfield's surprise appearance in the film. Now, for those who don't know, Garfield starred in "The Amazing Spider-Man" series, the first of which came out in 2012. He then reprised his role in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014. Since then, the popular Marvel series has been helmed by Tom Holland. The third installment, "No Way Home," came out in December, and so far, it's generally received positive reviews.

Over the years, Marvel producers have cleverly built an entire universe around their superheroes with different characters appearing in each other's films, as well as joining up for ensemble movies like the "Avengers" series. In "No Way Home," for example, Benedict Cumberbatch appeared as Doctor Strange.

The guest appearance that really got fans going, though, was that of Garfield, who also played Peter Parker — albeit a sadder version. His appearance (along with that of Tobey Maguire, who also reprised his role as Spider-Man) came as a shock to fans. For months, there had been rumors that Garfield would join the cast, but nothing was confirmed until the film premiered. Apparently, the only person who wasn't surprised by the extra Spider-Man was none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda.