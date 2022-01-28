Andrew Garfield Reveals The One Person Who Got Him To Return To Spider-Man

In the years since being Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has branched out into so many roles, it's no surprise he was hesitant to return. But a fellow actor is the reason he finally said yes to being in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He told Deadline that he was "waiting to see if Tobey [Maguire] was gonna do it."

"If Tobey was gonna do it then I was like, 'Well, I have no choice," he said. He later joked in the interview that he would "follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I'm a lemming for Tobey. But that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it." You could say that being in this new "Spider-Man" film is a major comeback for Garfield, since it is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Whether or not fans will ever see an "Amazing Spider-Man 3" is still up in the air, though Garfield told Variety he would be open to it "if it felt right." Either way, the actor is so happy that he got to "tie up some loose ends" for Peter that were left so untethered with the sudden drop-off in "Amazing Spider-Man" movies. No matter what the future holds for Garfield, we hope he keeps singing, because (if you've seen "Tick, Tick...Boom!"), he has a voice.