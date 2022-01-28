Andrew Garfield Reveals The One Person Who Got Him To Return To Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield had a heck of a year in 2021. With his role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," his sort-of-surprise role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and his heart-wrenching performance in "Tick, "Tick...Boom!", he's finally getting his due as a performer. The man has a Tony Award from his earth-shattering performance in "Angels in America" for heaven's sake; he's talented! Even still, Garfield never got his third Spider-Man film and remains the only one of the three Spider-Men without a trilogy.
According to CinemaBlend, the tepid response and box-office downturn of Garfield's second "Amazing Spider-Man" film is likely the reason a third never happened — even though it had two separate premiere dates in 2016 and then 2018, respectively. Given that unfortunate turn of events, it's understandable that it might have taken some convincing to get Garfield back into his Spidey suit. What finally convinced him to go back to web-shooting?
Andrew Garfield would follow his co-star 'to the ends of the earth'
In the years since being Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has branched out into so many roles, it's no surprise he was hesitant to return. But a fellow actor is the reason he finally said yes to being in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He told Deadline that he was "waiting to see if Tobey [Maguire] was gonna do it."
"If Tobey was gonna do it then I was like, 'Well, I have no choice," he said. He later joked in the interview that he would "follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I'm a lemming for Tobey. But that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it." You could say that being in this new "Spider-Man" film is a major comeback for Garfield, since it is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.
Whether or not fans will ever see an "Amazing Spider-Man 3" is still up in the air, though Garfield told Variety he would be open to it "if it felt right." Either way, the actor is so happy that he got to "tie up some loose ends" for Peter that were left so untethered with the sudden drop-off in "Amazing Spider-Man" movies. No matter what the future holds for Garfield, we hope he keeps singing, because (if you've seen "Tick, Tick...Boom!"), he has a voice.