Lin-Manuel Miranda's Peculiar Reaction To Andrew Garfield's Golden Globes Win
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda began to craft his newest project, Netflix's adaptation of "Tick, Tick... BOOM!," after Deadline announced in 2018 that he would direct. During the casting process, production decided on "The Amazing Spider-Man" actor Andrew Garfield to play the lead role of late playwright Jonathan Larson, who based the Broadway show on his own life.
"I saw 'Rent' on my 17th birthday and that was the show that unlocked for me that it was possible to actually write musicals," Miranda told Entertainment Weekly in October 2021, referring to Larson's most famous musical. "That was the year I went from just liking musicals to having the audacity to think I could maybe write one."
Garfield has since garnered an immense amount of attention for his acting, as many on social media point out his eerie similarity to Larson. Since the film's November 2021 release, he won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy — his first Globes win. Now, many are pointing to Miranda's odd response to Garfield's win.
Lin-Manuel Miranda was on a call with Andrew Garfield during his Golden Globes win
During a January appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Andrew Garfield opened up about the moment he found out he won his first Golden Globe. Given that the winners were announced through Twitter, as the show was not recorded live, Garfield was on the phone with "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" director Lin-Manuel Miranda when the news officially broke.
"I just briefly glanced at my phone while I was driving, and I said, 'Oh, Lin, I won the Golden Globe.' And he said, 'Oh, that's great, buddy. Let me tell you about my vacation,'" Garfield recalled, as the audience laughed. "Later on, I sent him a voice note, kind of semi-sobbing."
The award-winning actor is still in awe of his role as Jonathan Larson — and his huge Globes win. "If you had told me three or four years ago, that not only would I be in a musical directed by my musical theater hero, singing and playing piano and doing all that stuff ... but touching so many people ... having people give you things, like gold mugs and statues for it, I would have called you a liar to your face."
The amount of hard work Garfield put into the role, as the actor both went through singing and dancing lessons — shockingly, he had no prior experience, DeGeneres pointed out — did not go unnoticed. In a video shared to Twitter, he practiced just as hard during a rehearsal of the song "No More," which showcases just how similar it was to the actual finished scene.