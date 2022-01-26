Lin-Manuel Miranda's Peculiar Reaction To Andrew Garfield's Golden Globes Win

During a January appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Andrew Garfield opened up about the moment he found out he won his first Golden Globe. Given that the winners were announced through Twitter, as the show was not recorded live, Garfield was on the phone with "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" director Lin-Manuel Miranda when the news officially broke.

"I just briefly glanced at my phone while I was driving, and I said, 'Oh, Lin, I won the Golden Globe.' And he said, 'Oh, that's great, buddy. Let me tell you about my vacation,'" Garfield recalled, as the audience laughed. "Later on, I sent him a voice note, kind of semi-sobbing."

The award-winning actor is still in awe of his role as Jonathan Larson — and his huge Globes win. "If you had told me three or four years ago, that not only would I be in a musical directed by my musical theater hero, singing and playing piano and doing all that stuff ... but touching so many people ... having people give you things, like gold mugs and statues for it, I would have called you a liar to your face."

The amount of hard work Garfield put into the role, as the actor both went through singing and dancing lessons — shockingly, he had no prior experience, DeGeneres pointed out — did not go unnoticed. In a video shared to Twitter, he practiced just as hard during a rehearsal of the song "No More," which showcases just how similar it was to the actual finished scene.