The Real Reason Andrew Garfield Lied To Ex Emma Stone

A-list actors Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone seemed like a match made in celeb couple heaven when they were spotted locking lips on the streets of New York City in 2012, per Daily Mail. "It was like I woke up when she came in... It was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang onto the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting," Garfield later gushed to Teen Vogue about his on-screen chemistry with Stone.

Alas, what goes up must come down and the celeb couple seemingly did just that when they called it quits in 2015, per People. Fortunately, however, the former couple remained close and friendly. "We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield explained during an episode of the "Little Gold Men" podcast at the top of the year in 2017. "There's so much love between us and so much respect ... I'm her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing."

But perhaps there were some things Garfield just wasn't willing to share with Stone after all...