How Michael Jackson Lost Janet A Multimillion Contract
Janet Jackson may be considered a private star, but she's allowing the world in on some of her deepest secrets. Her new four-part documentary, "Janet Jackson," which debuted on A&E and Lifetime on January 28, gave fans an insight into her life like never before. The documentary has been well-received, with Metro giving it four stars out of five.
Janet discussed her first two marriages with singer James DeBarge and dancer René Elizondo Jr. and delved into why she and producer ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri never walked down the aisle. The duo was allegedly in a relationship from 2000 to 2008. Janet claimed they ultimately weren't compatible because he was "constantly working" and she wasn't getting "enough from him emotionally," per The Source. However, Dupri, who made an appearance in the doc, implied the duo ultimately parted ways was due to him being unfaithful. "One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird," he said while laughing nervously. Fans of Janet were not impressed with Dupri's excuse and took to social media to express their thoughts, with one user on Twitter calling him a "big dummy."
Janet has always spoken highly about her older brother Michael Jackson in the press. However, she revealed there was once a time when he stopped her from securing a major paycheck.
Allegations against Michael Jackson cost Janet a major deal
Janet Jackson may have been considered Michael Jackson's little sister at the very beginning of her career, but that soon changed. By the time she completed her record deal with A&M Records in the early 1990s, she was hot property, and everyone wanted a slice. As noted in the BBC documentary "Taking Control," Janet moved over to Virgin Records in 1991 before releasing her No. 1 album "Janet" in 1993. At $40 million, the deal was the largest in industry history. However, that wasn't the only major contract she had planned on signing.
As mentioned in her new eponymous documentary, "Janet Jackson," the "Miss You Much" hitmaker was going to sign a "megamillion dollar contract" with brand Coca-Cola, per TooFab. Unfortunately, when the first child molestation allegations against Michael made headlines, the deal was instantly pulled. "When that came out, Coca-Cola said, 'No, thank you,'" Janet said. Because of that, she admitted she believes her career and personal life took a hit when those allegations came out. "Of course," she said. "My brother would never do something like that, but I'm still guilty by association. Guess that's what they call it, right?"
Years later in 1999, Janet would instead become the face of Coca-Cola's rival brand, Pepsi. She featured in a commercial with Latin star Ricky Martin and recorded a song for the campaign, titled "Ask For More."