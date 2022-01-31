How Michael Jackson Lost Janet A Multimillion Contract

Janet Jackson may be considered a private star, but she's allowing the world in on some of her deepest secrets. Her new four-part documentary, "Janet Jackson," which debuted on A&E and Lifetime on January 28, gave fans an insight into her life like never before. The documentary has been well-received, with Metro giving it four stars out of five.

Janet discussed her first two marriages with singer James DeBarge and dancer René Elizondo Jr. and delved into why she and producer ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri never walked down the aisle. The duo was allegedly in a relationship from 2000 to 2008. Janet claimed they ultimately weren't compatible because he was "constantly working" and she wasn't getting "enough from him emotionally," per The Source. However, Dupri, who made an appearance in the doc, implied the duo ultimately parted ways was due to him being unfaithful. "One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird," he said while laughing nervously. Fans of Janet were not impressed with Dupri's excuse and took to social media to express their thoughts, with one user on Twitter calling him a "big dummy."

Janet has always spoken highly about her older brother Michael Jackson in the press. However, she revealed there was once a time when he stopped her from securing a major paycheck.