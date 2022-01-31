What We Know About Jimin From BTS' Recent Health Issues

Unhappy news ahead for BTS fans. The famous K-pop band announced in December 2021 that they would be taking another "vacation" from work in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter. "BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," Big Hit Music, BTS' management agency, wrote. "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists." BTS certainly remained on top over the course of the pandemic, with the group recently selling over 200,000 tickets for their December 2, 2021 concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, crushing the Billboard Boxscore for sixth-highest grossing show engagement of all time.

The agency's statement noted the group was taking much-needed time off to spend the holidays with their families, while "solely concentrating" on themselves for a bit. The K-pop world can be grueling for its stars, both physically and mentally. Korean singer and f(x) bandmate Sulli, for example, tragically died by suicide in 2019 at age 25 after dealing with mental health concerns in the K-pop spotlight. The cutthroat industry often leaves its stars with different wellness concerns — and it has now been reported that BTS' Jimin is dealing with various health issues.