Joseph Sikora Shares All The Scoop On New Spinoff Power Book IV: Force - Exclusive Interview

To follow on that a bit, I mean, we are seeing Tommy in a very different place than we've ever seen him before. How has that affected your approach to playing him?

Not much. I try to stick to the character, and have not the character change at all but the situations change, because innately, when Tommy's in a new city, new situations are going to arise. So they're going to be different within themselves. So Tommy shouldn't change, but the situation should change. And our fun is that we know Tommy so well. So we, as an audience, get to live and be with Tommy behind those eyes and think, oh my God, what's Tommy going to do in this situation with this person. Oh, this person doesn't know that it's Tommy, they think it's just this crazy white boy coming in here, but they don't know the history. So us, as an audience, we get to know that history and get to feel the anticipation and the excitement of the new situation.

In terms of coming together with the project, how much input did you have in shaping the show?

Very little. Very, very little. Almost none, which I'll just leave it at that. Yeah. Yeah. There were other creative forces that came up with the city, and the storylines, and the characters.

I had read that ["Power" creator] Courtney Kemp had said that the show was sort of the crowd pleaser of the "Power" universe. What can you add to that?

I think Courtney hit it right on the head. I think that it is the crowd pleaser. I think it's the natural progression of the "Power" show. I think Courtney is so brilliant, and she could see into the future that the audience demanded this show.

Returning to Chicago at this point in your life, what's that been like for you, to return and to sort of see the city through different eyes?

Well, I think, like I was saying, I actually did see the city through different eyes because I hadn't lived there as a permanent resident since I was 21 years old. And that's well over 20 years at this point. So New York is really home. I know New York in some ways better because I knew New York in real time. And Chicago, I would just go there to see my parents, or my cousin, or some friends from the neighborhood. And it was a rediscovery of the city. And I had the wherewithal to know that I needed to go to Chicago a month early and go on ride-alongs with the police. I knew I had to meet with gangbangers, and gangsters, and cops and robbers, and ask them all questions about how would Tommy survive in this city.