How Blake Shelton Granted A Young Fan's Wish At Concert

Blake Shelton has Gwen Stefani, and the rest of the world, whipped. The soft-hearted "The Voice" coach is known for his mild mannerisms and nice guy ways, according to Cassadee Pope who was mentored by him in 2012. As she told Hello!, Shelton "is just as warm and friendly to people behind the camera as he is with those you see." Yet, in an interview with ET, the "Come Back As A Country Boy" singer revealed that being with Stefani changed him. "I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," he claimed. He told fellow Kelly Clarkson, fellow "The Voice" coach, "I'm a little bit of jerk to you still." However, according to Shelton, before he met his wife, he was worse. He added, "But I was a jerk to everybody ... Look how nice I am now!"

It isn't only Stefani's influence that has changed him. Her sons also play a huge role in his life, especially now that he is officially their stepdad. Shelton talked to Sounds Like Nashville about his first holiday season as Stefani's husband. Apparently, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma wanted bacon-wrapped turkey, and Shelton promised, "It's happening." The cowboy crooner continued, "There's no talking them out of it, based on the picture that they saw, which was the greatest picture you've ever seen." Just like Shelton was hell-bent on making the kids wishes come true, he also made a young boy's wish come true at a concert.