How Blake Shelton Granted A Young Fan's Wish At Concert
Blake Shelton has Gwen Stefani, and the rest of the world, whipped. The soft-hearted "The Voice" coach is known for his mild mannerisms and nice guy ways, according to Cassadee Pope who was mentored by him in 2012. As she told Hello!, Shelton "is just as warm and friendly to people behind the camera as he is with those you see." Yet, in an interview with ET, the "Come Back As A Country Boy" singer revealed that being with Stefani changed him. "I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," he claimed. He told fellow Kelly Clarkson, fellow "The Voice" coach, "I'm a little bit of jerk to you still." However, according to Shelton, before he met his wife, he was worse. He added, "But I was a jerk to everybody ... Look how nice I am now!"
It isn't only Stefani's influence that has changed him. Her sons also play a huge role in his life, especially now that he is officially their stepdad. Shelton talked to Sounds Like Nashville about his first holiday season as Stefani's husband. Apparently, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma wanted bacon-wrapped turkey, and Shelton promised, "It's happening." The cowboy crooner continued, "There's no talking them out of it, based on the picture that they saw, which was the greatest picture you've ever seen." Just like Shelton was hell-bent on making the kids wishes come true, he also made a young boy's wish come true at a concert.
Blake Shelton serenaded a 6-year-old on stage
All eyes were on a six-year-old boy at a Blake Shelton concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma. Wyatt McKee drew the singer's attention with a sign he was holding, per Fox10 News. Shelton read the message from the stage, saying, "Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant." Shelton immediately invited McKee onto the stage and sang his favorite song to him, "God's Country." According to TMZ, the crowd went wild at Shelton's heartfelt gesture.
McKee's mom, Harley McKee, spoke to KXII about her son and revealed that he was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. By the time he was six months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries. Wyatt has been waiting for a new heart for over a year. She also revealed that "God's Country" is possibly her son's favorite song. "He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play 'God's Country, God's Country,' and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play God's Country all the time," she shared. For Harley, seeing her son on stage with Shelton was almost too much. "Oh, I mean, I cried," Harley admitted. "He got to do something that he really really loved and really wanted to do. It's a pretty big deal." Something tells us Harley's not the only one in tears.