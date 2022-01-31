This Was Cote De Pablo's Nickname For Wilmer Valderrama On The NCIS Set

Though Wilmer Valderrama's character Nick Torres hadn't debuted on "NCIS" during Cote de Pablo's first run on the series, they met when she came back in 2019. Fans met Nick with the Season 14 premiere in 2016, three years after de Pablo had left, but the two actors didn't seem to have any trouble getting along when she made her triumphant return. They both joined in the already-close cast, and they became so friendly that she dubbed him a lovely new nickname.

"We spent an entire day working together, and I have to say, he was cracking me up in every take," de Pablo told the hosts of "The Talk" in her December 2019 visit. "He was so funny. At one point, I turned to him and I said, 'Your name is no longer Wilmer Valderrama. It's Wilmer Wonderrama.'"

Apparently, de Pablo has a habit of giving people nicknames, as Maria Menounos found out when de Pablo joined her on "Extra" in 2013. When the actor greeted the host as "Menuni," Menounos laughed and implied she had taken Michael Weatherly's nickname for her (which is apparently a letter off), but de Pablo was quick to correct her. "I give everyone nicknames and that's been my thing since day one."