What Did Amanza Smith Do For A Living Before Joining Selling Sunset?
For four seasons, "Selling Sunset" has been bringing binge-worthy drama to the inside of our homes. Not only does the reality series center on a group of beautiful real estate agents as they navigate million-dollar listings for the Oppenheim Group (a prestigious real-estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles), viewers also get glimpse of some of the most expensive homes in the area. But above all else, fans can also indulge in the major drama and ups and downs the show features.
Amanza Smith was first introduced on "Selling Sunset" during Season 2, as a longtime friend of co-star Mary Fitzgerald and Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim. She quickly became a main cast member after fans fell in love with her charisma and personality.
While many people tuned in to the first season of the show, it wasn't until the following year that the show reached an all-new level of success especially during a time where most people were stuck at home — adapting to the world's new normal. "When we filmed Season 1, we didn't know if people would be interested in our lives," cast member Heather Rae El Moussa told Cosmopolitan. But now, with Amanza (and several more seasons under their belt), it seems like fans are more interested in the cast's lives than ever.
Amanza Smith says her upbringing inspired her passion for interior design
Interestingly enough, "Selling Sunset" isn't Amanza Smith's first time on TV. According to her bio on the Oppenheim official site, she appeared on two seasons of the NBC game show "Deal Or No Deal," along with several other magazines and television commercials. After receiving an Interior Design degree from Indiana State University, the former NFL cheerleader went on to have a successful modeling and entertainment career.
But before Amanza thought about getting her real estate license, she had over eight years of experience staging homes and as an interior designer, she told Good Housekeeping — all talents she showcases on "Selling Sunset." She told the outlet that her passion for interior design came as a natural talent due to growing up really poor and in pursuing it she founded her own business, kidteriordesign.
"I lived in a trailer. I remember that's how I became so infatuated with interiors and designing. I was just like obsessed with interiors because ours was so sh***y," she said during an episode of "Shut the Front Door" with Ventura Design.
Selling Sunset showcases Amanza's 'real drama'
Amanza Smith initially got into real estate for an extra stream of income to provide for her family, she revealed on "Shut The Front Door," and joined the show after she officially got her license. The Indiana native shares two children — Noah and Braker — with ex-husband Ralph Brown, a former professional football player, as per Screen Rant. During the latest season of "Selling Sunset," fans got more insight into her life as a single mom after Brown suddenly disappeared and left her to raise two kids on her own. "It's a blessing and a curse that my drama was actually real — real enough to keep people tuned in," Amanza said during an interview with TODAY.
Fortunately, fans get to watch the drama unfold even more, as "Selling Sunset" has been renewed for a fifth season and is currently in production. An official sneak peek into the upcoming season is packed with more nail biting drama, romance, heart break, and even new additions to the show.