What Did Amanza Smith Do For A Living Before Joining Selling Sunset?

For four seasons, "Selling Sunset" has been bringing binge-worthy drama to the inside of our homes. Not only does the reality series center on a group of beautiful real estate agents as they navigate million-dollar listings for the Oppenheim Group (a prestigious real-estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles), viewers also get glimpse of some of the most expensive homes in the area. But above all else, fans can also indulge in the major drama and ups and downs the show features.

Amanza Smith was first introduced on "Selling Sunset" during Season 2, as a longtime friend of co-star Mary Fitzgerald and Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim. She quickly became a main cast member after fans fell in love with her charisma and personality.

While many people tuned in to the first season of the show, it wasn't until the following year that the show reached an all-new level of success especially during a time where most people were stuck at home — adapting to the world's new normal. "When we filmed Season 1, we didn't know if people would be interested in our lives," cast member Heather Rae El Moussa told Cosmopolitan. But now, with Amanza (and several more seasons under their belt), it seems like fans are more interested in the cast's lives than ever.