The Tragic Death Of EastEnders Star Leonard Fenton
BBC "EastEnders" legend Leonard Fenton has died at the age of 95. The actor, best known for his role of Dr. Harold Legg on the soap, had a notable career in television, film, and theater. His family confirmed his death on January 29 — a devastating addition to the list of celebrity deaths in 2022 — and shared a statement via the "EastEnders" Instagram page: "He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end — a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."
A spokesperson for the show noted that, "Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered." The series experiences this blow only a few months after the death of fellow "EastEnders" alum Una Stubbs. Fenton appeared in the first episode in 1985, becoming an instant fixture to the cast that was iconic enough to delight fans through his recurring appearances over three decades, according to Variety. His final appearance in 2019 marked an impressive 267 episodes.
His family revealed in their statement that even before acting, his passion for the arts — namely painting and singing — was of huge importance to him. Now, his co-stars and fans around the world express gratitude for the man who brought a memorable character to life.
Leonard Fenton leaves behind a legacy of charm
Fans of the long-running soap "EastEnders" are devastated all over again, having mourned the death of Leonard Fenton's Dr. Harold Legg in 2019 when the character died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Fenton's incredible legacy on the show was in part due to his ease of slipping into the character, especially as he referred to himself as an "old cockney," according to the Mirror. "It was the first time I'd played myself on TV," he explained. "I'm normally a character actor, but Dr. Legg was based on me."
Fenton would laugh at the fact that viewers often asked his advice when they were ill. "There was one amazing case of a woman who went to a friend of mine, who was in group practice, and asked them if she could change to me, and was told, 'No, he's an actor,'" he recalled, per the Mirror. "She got very shirty with him."
His co-star June Brown paid tribute in a statement about her dear friend: "He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind," she said. "I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired. I was glad that I'd been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family." This, along with the many other heartfelt messages and tributes arising with Fenton's death, shows how significant his performance and continuing presence was for so many.