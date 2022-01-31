The Tragic Death Of EastEnders Star Leonard Fenton

BBC "EastEnders" legend Leonard Fenton has died at the age of 95. The actor, best known for his role of Dr. Harold Legg on the soap, had a notable career in television, film, and theater. His family confirmed his death on January 29 — a devastating addition to the list of celebrity deaths in 2022 — and shared a statement via the "EastEnders" Instagram page: "He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end — a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

A spokesperson for the show noted that, "Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered." The series experiences this blow only a few months after the death of fellow "EastEnders" alum Una Stubbs. Fenton appeared in the first episode in 1985, becoming an instant fixture to the cast that was iconic enough to delight fans through his recurring appearances over three decades, according to Variety. His final appearance in 2019 marked an impressive 267 episodes.

His family revealed in their statement that even before acting, his passion for the arts — namely painting and singing — was of huge importance to him. Now, his co-stars and fans around the world express gratitude for the man who brought a memorable character to life.