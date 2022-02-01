Shannon Beador Explains Why Her Latest Fitness Journey Is Different From The Rest
Reality star Shannon Beador has never been shy about sharing her struggles on camera — including her struggle to maintain a healthy weight. "So let's just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact," Shannon began in a revelatory Instagram post ahead of the Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 12 premiere in July 2017. "Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey. I am very grateful and thankful to those people that have already reached out to me with their kind thoughts. Let the season begin...," she concluded.
But now, after many years of shedding the unwanted weight and then slowly gaining it back, Shannon is ready to make a change once and for all!
Shannon Beador is vowing to get healthy once and for all
"Real Housewife" Shannon Beador is turning over a new leaf in 2022!
On January 31, Shannon took to her Instagram account to relish her recent 14-pound weight loss. "Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones!" she revealed. "Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go! 👊," she penned. "I lift up my shirt to show in my story... 😳." According to Shannon, however, this is only the beginning of her fitness journey. "Today, I'm down 14 lbs., which I'm excited about," she gushed in her Instagram Story (via People). "And I have a little bit more to go to get to the finish line... this time it's happening," she declared emphatically while giving followers a glimpse of her noticeably trimmer waist.
Following Shannon's weight loss reveal, many fans offered up words of support and encouragement. "Season 1 Shannon is that you??" one well-meaning user wrote. Shannon, however, was careful to dispel any misconceptions that she wanted to drop that much weight. "No, not going to go that low. I was a little gaunt then!" she replied along with the embarrassed emoji. Congrats Shannon!