Shannon Beador Explains Why Her Latest Fitness Journey Is Different From The Rest

Reality star Shannon Beador has never been shy about sharing her struggles on camera — including her struggle to maintain a healthy weight. "So let's just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact," Shannon began in a revelatory Instagram post ahead of the Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 12 premiere in July 2017. "Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey. I am very grateful and thankful to those people that have already reached out to me with their kind thoughts. Let the season begin...," she concluded.

But now, after many years of shedding the unwanted weight and then slowly gaining it back, Shannon is ready to make a change once and for all!