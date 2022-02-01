Alicia Keys Had Quite The Reaction To Janet Jackson's Crush Admission

Janet Jackson is all anyone wants to talk about right now. After all, she is the subject of a two-part, tell-all documentary, "JANET," about her personal life and career.

Throughout the decades of her career as a pop icon, Jackson watched many other popular singers take influence from her. During a 2000s television appearance, the "Again" chart-topper was asked how she felt about Beyoncé. In true Jackson form, she had nothing but kind words to say about the Grammy Award winner. "She's talented, very talented," Jackson said, adding, "I've been a fan of Destiny's Child and Beyoncé, and she's doing her thing. I'm very happy for her." Another big star Jackson has gone on to praise is "Underdog" hitmaker Alicia Keys. During a chat with Wonderland magazine in 2010, she was questioned who she would consider working with next. "I adore Alicia Keys. She's one person I met from the very beginning and she hasn't changed, and you don't find that," Jackson stated (via That Grape Juice). She continued: "She's incredibly talented but her soul is such an amazing soul, such an amazing spirit, and you feel that immediately when you're with her."

But that wasn't the first time Jackson expressed her admiration for Keys — and the "Empire State of Mind" singer won't let her forget it.