Alicia Keys Had Quite The Reaction To Janet Jackson's Crush Admission
Janet Jackson is all anyone wants to talk about right now. After all, she is the subject of a two-part, tell-all documentary, "JANET," about her personal life and career.
Throughout the decades of her career as a pop icon, Jackson watched many other popular singers take influence from her. During a 2000s television appearance, the "Again" chart-topper was asked how she felt about Beyoncé. In true Jackson form, she had nothing but kind words to say about the Grammy Award winner. "She's talented, very talented," Jackson said, adding, "I've been a fan of Destiny's Child and Beyoncé, and she's doing her thing. I'm very happy for her." Another big star Jackson has gone on to praise is "Underdog" hitmaker Alicia Keys. During a chat with Wonderland magazine in 2010, she was questioned who she would consider working with next. "I adore Alicia Keys. She's one person I met from the very beginning and she hasn't changed, and you don't find that," Jackson stated (via That Grape Juice). She continued: "She's incredibly talented but her soul is such an amazing soul, such an amazing spirit, and you feel that immediately when you're with her."
But that wasn't the first time Jackson expressed her admiration for Keys — and the "Empire State of Mind" singer won't let her forget it.
Alicia Keys loves that Janet Jackson has a crush on her
In 2008, Janet Jackson spoke to E! Online and revealed her crush on "No One" hitmaker Alicia Keys. When asked by the outlet which celebrity she'd be in a "lesbian relationship" with, Jackson replied (via Digital Spy), "I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she's wonderful."
Now, with Jackson making headlines left, right, and center because of her two-part documentary, Keys took to Twitter to remind fans of the words Jackson once said about her. She attached a screenshot of the quote and added the promotional poster for "JANET" while telling her followers to watch the documentary. "I always knew I was BAE," Keys wrote. "But when @JanetJackson says it," she added, including multiple explosion emojis.
In recent years, Jackson has continued to publicly praise the singer. When Keys celebrated her 40th birthday in January 2021, Jackson chose to honor the Grammy Award winner on her big day by sharing a snapshot to Instagram of the duo smiling at an event. While doing so, she wished Keys well. "Sending luv to u @aliciakeys," Jackson captioned the pic.