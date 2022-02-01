What Janet Jackson Reportedly Hopes Her Documentary Can Accomplish

Janet Jackson's long-awaited documentary by the same name finally premiered on January 28 and 29 on Lifetime and A&E. The documentary took five years to create and features content from the entire course of the singer's life, drawing upon old family videos, interviews with Jackson herself, as well as those who know her and her family, and footage from Jackson's current life, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The "That's the Way Love Goes" singer addresses a number of topics in her documentary, including being managed by her father, Joe Jackson, and her subsequent break away; her relationships with her family, namely with her brother, Michael Jackson; and various events over the year that made headlines, including her wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl, and rumors that she had a secret baby with her ex-husband, James DeBarge, according to Variety. Viewers may be surprised by certain revelations the "Poetic Justice" actor makes, such as how she wanted to study law instead of becoming a singer, or that she did not like the music she was asked to create for her first album. However, Janet expresses on more than one occasion that many of her choices over the years were influenced by those around her and the expectations others had of her.

For those wondering why Janet chose now to share her personal experiences with the world, a source close to the artist has revealed that she hopes to accomplish something important with her documentary.