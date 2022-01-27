Janet Jackson Finally Sets Record Straight On Those Long-Standing Secret Baby Rumors

Secret pregnancy rumors to gossipers are like what catnip is to cats. If you are a well-known celebrity, most likely you've experienced people guessing when your non-existent due date is. Rihanna can certainly relate to this, since according to many people on social media, she should've had at least 10 babies by now. "Can I come to your baby shower, sis!? True or not, your babies are going to be beautiful," a fan asked Rihanna on Instagram. Rihanna promptly retorted back, "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain't come to the first 10 baby showers!"

But what about secret baby rumors? Even though it might seem impossible to hide a pregnancy, let alone a whole baby, some celebrities like Kylie Jenner felt the need to hide their pregnancy from the spotlight. Especially due to the harsh criticism they face constantly on social media. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned," Kylie wrote on Instagram in 2018. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Now another international superstar, Janet Jackson, is clearing up a very old rumor about her possible secret love child with singer James DeBarge, which she stayed quiet about for decades.