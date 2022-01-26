Janet Jackson's Documentary Reportedly Features Appearance From The Last Person You'd Expect
The internet has not been very kind to Justin Timberlake lately, mostly because of the Britney Spears documentary that didn't make him look so good. If that weren't enough, Janet Jackson's documentary about the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl also reminded people that Timberlake's career thrived soon after the scandal, while Jackson was forced to feel the critics' brunt of what happened.
Jackson's former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas recalled an encounter with Timberlake after the incident on stage, in which the chart-topper exposed Jackson's breast for 9/16th of a second. Lukas told Access Hollywood (via OK! Magazine), "[He] came off the stage and said, 'It was just a little wardrobe malfunction. We all want to give you something to think about.' He coined that phrase, and when he said that, I thought, 'Friendship over.'" Jackson herself even told "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2006 that her relationship with Timberlake was never the same, both personally and professionally. She said, "Friendship is very important to me and certain things you just don't do to friends. In my own time, I'll give him a call."
That said, there's another documentary about the life and career of Miss Jackson that is already making waves. And not just because it's one of the brutally honest ones yet, but because it features an appearance from the last person that you'd expect.
Justin Timberlake's 'surprise' appearance comes after a previous apology
According to Page Six, Justin Timberlake himself makes a surprise appearance in Janet Jackson's new A&E/Lifetime tell-all documentary, "Janet." The doc is already stirring a lot of emotions, especially after Jackson revealed some of the devastating words that her brother Michael Jackson used to describe her. But it's what Timberlake has to say that has certainly piqued a lot of interest. One source close to the situation said, "Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It's like this big secret. He's the surprise, just like the Super Bowl."
Now, whether or not Timberlake's appearance is a good surprise or not remains to be seen, but the "Rock Your Body" singer did already offer an apology to both Jackson and Britney Spears for doing them wrong in the past. Either Jackson is allowing bygones to be bygones or Timberlake is learning a difficult lesson in how not to be "nasty" when it comes to Miss Jackson and her control.