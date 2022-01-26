Janet Jackson's Documentary Reportedly Features Appearance From The Last Person You'd Expect

The internet has not been very kind to Justin Timberlake lately, mostly because of the Britney Spears documentary that didn't make him look so good. If that weren't enough, Janet Jackson's documentary about the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl also reminded people that Timberlake's career thrived soon after the scandal, while Jackson was forced to feel the critics' brunt of what happened.

Jackson's former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas recalled an encounter with Timberlake after the incident on stage, in which the chart-topper exposed Jackson's breast for 9/16th of a second. Lukas told Access Hollywood (via OK! Magazine), "[He] came off the stage and said, 'It was just a little wardrobe malfunction. We all want to give you something to think about.' He coined that phrase, and when he said that, I thought, 'Friendship over.'" Jackson herself even told "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2006 that her relationship with Timberlake was never the same, both personally and professionally. She said, "Friendship is very important to me and certain things you just don't do to friends. In my own time, I'll give him a call."

That said, there's another documentary about the life and career of Miss Jackson that is already making waves. And not just because it's one of the brutally honest ones yet, but because it features an appearance from the last person that you'd expect.