How Does Janet Jackson Really Feel About The New Documentary Surrounding Her Biggest Scandal?

Janet Jackson's name has been making headlines again, but it's not because of her music, her personal life, or any of her possible plans to tour. Instead, it's because of an incident that happened almost two decades ago that people are still talking about to this very day: her "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake.

The world saw Jackson's breast for 9/16th of a second when Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackson's top — a moment (and its aftermath) that continues to spark heated discussions all across the internet. Even Jackson's former stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, told Access Hollywood the emotions behind the scenes didn't equal to what had happened in front of the cameras. Recalling an encounter with Timberlake, he said, "[He] came off the stage and said, 'It was just a little wardrobe malfunction. We all want to give you something to think about.' He coined that phrase, and when he said that, I thought, 'Friendship over.'"

And while there are still a lot of people still talking about the incident, thanks to the new documentary, "Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson," here's what Miss Jackson herself feels about it.